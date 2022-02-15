Aamir Khan’s production house has announced the upcoming ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will not be releasing in April as planned, with the film now postponed to August.

In a statement issued on the Aamir Khan Productions’ Instagram account, the makers informed fans of the delay. “This is to announce that our film. Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide,” read the statement.

The statement further revealed that ‘Adipurush’, which was scheduled to release on August 11, has now been postponed to accommodate Khan’s film.

“We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series and Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts,” the statement from Khan’s production house continued. “We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11 Aug 2022.”

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, is the official remake of ‘Forrest Gump’. News of the date change comes weeks after the makers of the film denied that the movie would be postponed once again after enduring several delays on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As stories circulated in the last week of January that the film was being pushed yet again owing to the spike in coronavirus cases in India, Khan’s production house, which is financing the film, along with Viacom18 Studios, put out a statement to put all such rumours to rest.

“Aamir Khan Productions’ Laal Singh Chaddha’s release date stands as Baisakhi [Hindu festival], 14th April 2022, contrary to some misleading stories. We once again would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the journey of making this film,” the statement read.