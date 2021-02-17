Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

Many Hindi films may have directly premiered on a web platform due to the pandemic, but top Bollywood production house Yash Raj Films is sticking to its traditional method of functioning.

So get ready to grab your popcorn and head to the cinemas starting mid-March. They have a whopping list of releases ready for a theatrical release.

According to their roster of releases made public on February 17, all their four star-studded productions, including ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, filmed extensively in Abu Dhabi, will enjoy a cinematic release first before it makes its way to other platforms on the web or television. Due to the pandemic, cinemas in India were shut to stem the spread of COVID-19, but cinema halls are likely to run at full capacity starting March in India.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’. Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

On March 19, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will light up the big screens with ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’. Produced and directed by Dibakar Banerjee, it’s described as a black comedy featuring two contrasting personalities, played by Kapoor and Chopra.

Next on their list is ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, which was filmed partly in the UAE. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi of ‘Gully Boy’ fame and debutant Sharvari, this comedy about pulling off a con is the second instalment to its iconic 2005 original. While Mukerji returns for the sequel, actor Abhishek Bachchan isn’t a part of ‘BAB 2’.

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

If a con comedy isn’t your cup of tea, there’s always Ranveer Singh’s satire ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, which is scheduled to release on August 27. The comedy also features actors Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah.

On June 25, get ready to watch Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Shamshera’. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the period epic features Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

‘Shamshera’ is set in the 19th century and chronicles the adventures of a dacoit tribe who go against the British.

This year’s Hindu festival of Diwali is also likely to be a spectacular affair.

On November 5 during the festive season of lights, Bollywood action hero Akshay Kumar will roll out his historical epic ‘Prithviraj’, also starring debutant Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood.

It’s directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi and chronicles the life of Hindu warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan.