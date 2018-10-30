Actor Arjun Rampal has revealed that his mother Gwen died of cancer on October 27.

The actor thanked his family members and close friends for supporting him.

Rampal performed the last rites on Sunday with his close ones by his side.

“After a long and successful fight my mother fought with her cancer, she breathed her last on October 27. In the time of our grievance, I just know that I have many people to thank and be grateful to,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you all the faculty and doctors. My dearest family, friends and all of you who have prayed for her. Your support and your love has been felt deep within. I am forever grateful. My mother is at peace. RIP Ma. Love you all. Thank you.”

Rampal’s daughters and rumoured girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, as well as his filmmaker friend Abhishek Kapoor paid their last respects at the funeral.