Actor Arjun Kapoor turned 35 on June 26 and his sister Anshula, who he has a close relationship with, has blown people away on social media with her deeply touching post on Instagram.

“You are the reason I breathe, my most favorite human and the most important person in my life. The man whose love knows no bounds, who has always made me feel like the most cherished person on earth,” Anshula wrote in the post that features a picture of herself with Arjun.

“Bhai [brother], you are the reason I have the strength to wake up every morning. You have been my guardian, my protector, my parent, my friend, my brother, my confidant, my lifeline,” she said.

Arjun and Anshula are the children of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and former wife Mona Shourie Kapoor. The couple separated in 1996 and Mona died in 2012. Boney married actress Sridevi in 1996 and they had two daughters — Janhvi and Khushi. Sridevi died in Dubai in 2018.

Arjun and Anshula have often referenced their mother and her death due to cancer on social media, making sure the memory of her is kept alive.

In her birthday post for Arjun, Anshula spoke about how her brother gave her strength to move forward in life despite the loss.