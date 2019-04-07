Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan looks on during a commercial event in Mumbai on May 17, 2018. / AFP / PUNIT PARANJPE Image Credit: AFP

Amitabh Bachchan has talked about being a doting and lenient grandfather to Aaradhya, the daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Amitabh’s daughter Shweta has two children — daughter Navya Naveli and son Agastya.

“I’ve loved all of them. When I want to spoil my grandkids, I am so authoritative that their parents dare not oppose me,” Amitabh said during an appearance on a talk show.

“Aaradhya will still come and destroy my working desk, as she wants to use this pen and wants to write things and wants to play with the laptop. It brings immense joy and is a beautiful experience,” he added.

Asked whether anything changed after Aishwarya joined the family, Amitabh said: “Nothing has changed for us, it was like one daughter left and another one came in.”

Talking about his memories from the past and his iconic dialogues, Amitabh said: “The dialogues do not seem as finesse as today’s generation pulling incredible scenes with ease, but I am happy that my fans still like it.”