Actor Akshay Kumar at the red carpet of "The Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Awards 2019" in Mumbai, on March 29, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Akshay Kumar has secured the top spot on a list of popular Bollywood actors outside India, according to a study.

He is closely followed by Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Varun Dhawan. Kumar also became the ‘most watched’ actor as per the consumption study.

The findings are a part of a consumption trend study done by Spuul, a video-on-demand (VOD) streaming platform for Bollywood and regional movies. The report is based on a demographic data and consumption pattern that resulted in insights about what Indians and Indian diaspora are viewing, read a statement.

“Through this study, we hoped to understand our viewers’ content preferences and how we could improve their experience on our platform,” said Mayur Krishna, Content - Head at Spuul.