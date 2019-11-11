From the poster, it seems like a thriller set in the 80s

After making people laugh with comedy-drama ‘Housefull 4’, Akshay Kumar is set to take you back to the 80s era with his next film ‘Bell Bottom.’

The ‘Khiladi’ star announced the news on Twitter and also shared a poster of the film.

In it, the actor can be seen wearing a brown blazer and trousers along with dark sunglasses and a big moustache. He can be seen sitting on a red vintage car with a flight taking off behind him amid cloudy weather. Going by the poster, the film seems to be a thriller.

The film is set to release in India on January 22, 2021.

“Get ready to go back to the 80s and hop onto a roller-coaster spy ride, #BELLBOTTOM! Releasing on 22nd January 2021,” Kumar wrote.

The film will be directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

Meanwhile, the actor is still basking in the success of his last film ‘Housefull 4’ which managed to make Rs109 crores (Rs1.09 billion, Dh56 million), within five days of its release.