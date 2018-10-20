Sharjah: The 37th edition of Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) will see more than 200 authors from 19 countries at the fair’s Book Signing Corner interact with fans and sign their works.

Books written by them across several genres, including classic and folk poetry, novels, historical studies, literary criticism, and translations, cookbooks, children’s literature, arts, legal research, archaeology and others will be displayed at the fair.

SIBF will be held from October 31 to November 10 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The signing corner will bring together Shaikha Fatima Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, Dr Abdul Aziz Al Nuaimi, Obaid Bin Sandal, Dr Abdul Khaleq Abdullah, Dr Hamad Ben Saray, Dr Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Rashid Sharar, Karim Matouq, Dr Talal Al Junaibi, Dr Yousuf Al Hassan, Fahad Bin Gorab Al Merri and other acclaimed Emirati writers.

From the wider Arab region, the signing corner will see the participation of Dr Salah Fadl, Dr Abeer Sharara, Nabil Suleiman, and Karim Al Iraqi, among others.

The signing corner is one of the most popular attractions of SIBF. It is a platform for book lovers and the general public to interact with some of the most celebrated contemporary authors, public figures as well as literary, cultural and social dignitaries.