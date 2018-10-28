Abu Dhabi: Louvre Abu Dhabi, recently voted one of the seven urban wonders of the world, has announced a spectacular line-up for its one-year anniversary celebrations to be held from November 8 to 11, said a press release issued on Sunday.

The four days of celebrations, headlined by this year’s biggest break-out artist, Dua Lipa, will feature concerts, exhibitions, family activities and workshops as well as pop-up spoken art performances across Louvre Abu Dhabi, from the iconic promenade under the dome to the newly updated permanent galleries and auditorium.

British singer and songwriter Dua Lipa will headline an exclusive performance at Louvre Abu Dhabi’s concert village on November 11, one year after the museum opened its doors to the public. Dua Lipa’s hit singles and music videos, including New Rules and One Kiss, have been watched over 1 billion times online.

Tickets to the event are priced Dh200 which include entry to the museum from 2pm to 6pm. The doors of the concert village will open from 6pm with DJ sets before the show.

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: “Louvre Abu Dhabi’s anniversary celebration is the perfect moment to thank all visitors for making our first year a success and invite them to experience the museum through poetry, music, architecture, design and much more.”

From November 9 to 10, a series of pop-up performances titled Spoken Art, directed by Dorian Paul Rogers, will see seven spoken-word poets perform from 1-6pm across the museum, from the permanent galleries to under the dome.

Emirati interdisciplinary designer Salem Al Mansouri, a maker of generative, data-driven, narrative-based works, will unveil an animated digital work in the museum’s entrance lobby. Titled Constellations, the work reflects data of Louvre Abu Dhabi’s visitors throughout the past year.

For the pop-up architecture weekend (November 9 and 10), Louvre Abu Dhabi will host free activities and a 30-minute discovery tour (11am, 1pm, 3pm, 5pm) for all ages in the park in front of the museum. Families, children and teenagers can collaborate together to build constructions inspired by Louvre Abu Dhabi’s dome using large scale geometric shapes.

Visitors can discover the museum’s artworks in the permanent galleries with 11 new world-class acquisitions and over 20 new iconic masterpieces on loan.

An international exhibition named ‘Japanese Connections: The Birth of Modern Décor’ will showcase 19th and 20th century paintings, prints and folding screens until November 24.

Louvre Abu Dhabi will host a two-day symposium in collaboration with École du Louvre, addressing the topic of museums in a globalised world.

Louvre Abu Dhabi timing:

Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, 10am–8pm

Thursday and Friday, 10am–10pm.

The museum is closed on Mondays.