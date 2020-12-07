The Simon & Garfunkel Story Image Credit: Supplied

Concert season is back in full swing as the Dubai Shopping Festival lifts the curtains on some top international acts and Arab stars who are set to perform live at the 26th edition of the event, which kicks off on December 17.

A two-day celebration will kick off the festivities, which will be held at Market Outside The Box (MOTB) at Burj Park in Downtown Dubai on December 17 and 18. No names have yet been announced, but organisers have stated, the first day will feature two A-list Arab stars performing at 8pm and midnight each, while an international artist will perform on the second day. Tickets start at Dh50.

A day later, the spotlight will shift to Dubai Opera, where a live performance will pay tribute to legendary folk rock act Simon & Garfunkel. The critically acclaimed ‘The Simon & Garfunkel Story’ will be staged on December 19, with shows at 2pm and 8pm. This immersive concert-style event features state-of-the-art video projection and a full live band.

Taking us into the December 31 festivities, Arabic music lovers will enjoy live shows on New Year’s Eve with the Dubai World Trade Centre hosting a New Year’s Eve show by Arabic singer Nassif Zeytoun, best known for his song ‘Mesh Aam Tezbat Maae’.

Meanwhile, stars Wael Kfoury and Mouhamad Khairy will take to the stage on New Year’s Eve at the Festival Arena at the InterContinental Hotel Dubai Festival City.

Comedian Jack Whitehall will bring his international ‘Stood Up Tour’ to Dubai with a show at Dubai World Trade Centre on January 14, while popular live stand-up show The Laughter Factory will return for a series of gigs during DSF, which concludes on January 30.