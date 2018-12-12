Traditionally, the content of dastangoi was made up of war, magic and adventures of Amir Hamza. “The charm of the classic Amir Hamza tales is still there, but modern dastans resonate better with the audience because of the language and content,” says Hussain, who, along with Farooqui, broke away from conventional subjects and told stories on India’s partition written by daring Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto. They narrated dastans on the Dalit poet Bant Singh, and on the incarceration of doctor-activist Binayak Sen.