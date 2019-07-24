UAE filmmaker Amer Salmeen Al Murry — best known for his films ‘Going to Heaven’ (producer) and ‘Fan of Amoory’ (director) — will next be returning to the big screen with a horror comedy titled ‘Ghost’.

The Arabic film — written and directed by All Murry — follows an inheritance battle, as a grandmother insists all members of her family live together before she agrees to sell the house; the story begins as the family travel to the residence in Abu Dhabi, where mysterious events start to take place.

‘Ghost’ is currently in production, having completed 30 days of filming at media zone twofour54’s backlots in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The film is also in collaboration with Cinema Vision Films.

“Over the years we have been proud to witness the evolution of the Emirati film industry, which has explored an increasingly broad range of storylines,” said Maryam Eid AlMheiri, CEO of Media Zone Authority — Abu Dhabi and twofour54.

“It has been exciting to follow the trajectory of Amer Salmeen Al Murry’s career and support him throughout the production of his award-winning films. ‘Ghost’, with its blend of genres, continues to push boundaries and is an exciting indication of what the future holds for our region’s film industry,” she added.

‘Ghost’ stars Mariam Sultan, Abdelah Al Junaibi, Alaa Shaker, Hmeed Al Awadi, Khaled Alnuaimi and Mayed Al Bloushi as well as several newcomers to the UAE film scene.

Al Murry’s debut feature film Going to Heaven, about an 11 year old who travels from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah to reunite with his estranged grandmother, won the Muhr Emirati Award for best feature film at the 2015 Dubai International Film Festival.