Image Credit: Supplied

Egyptian comedian Mohammad Henedy is announcing his first world tour, ‘Hendy live’, which will be unveiled in Dubai next week.

The funny man will be accompanied be Lebanese rock guitarist and singer Chady Nashef and emerging Egyptian actress, Nada Moussa.

Details about his tour will be announced in Dubai on June 24 at the Armani Hotel, with Henedy in attendance, organisers have announced. Although, dates for an impening performance in the UAE have yet to be unveiled.

“This show is a new challenge and an opportunity to connect with my audience differently,” Henedy said in a statement. “I have always been interested in stand-up comedy, but I’ve been waiting for the right moment and partners to bring it to life. I look forward to draw a smile on the faces of my audience all over the world.”