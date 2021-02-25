When it comes to achieving financial freedom and a better overall lifestyle, acquiring alternative residency is the best way to accomplish your goals.
A residence or citizenship by investment programme allows high net worth individuals (HNWIs), entrepreneurs and investors to invest in another country and obtain residence/citizenship there. It is often utilised as Plan B in case of political instability or when it comes to protecting your personal safety and facilitating a better quality of life for you and your family. Since residency/citizenship by investment programmes are available for the family members of the main applicant as well, children can benefit from high-quality education standards and healthcare systems in destination countries.
Citizenship by Investment: Commonwealth of Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Grenada, Turkey, Vanuatu, Malta, and Montenegro.
Residency by Investment: Portugal, Malta, Spain, Greece, Cyprus, and Hungary
USA: US-E2 Visa and EB-5 Visa programmes
Canada: PNPs, Start-up visa and Owner’s Operator Programme
UK: Sole Representative and Innovator Visa Programme
Waquar Karim, Vice President CBIS and WWICS for Residency/Citizenship by Investment, says, “The entire investment immigration application process takes a significant amount of time and careful planning. Working with a professional and licensed firm can improve your chances of successfully completing the process and getting necessary approvals. CBIS, along with its partner company WWICS, is one of such renowned organisations facilitating its clients and entrepreneurs wanting to establish their businesses or invest in highly secure projects worldwide through its wide network of associates.”