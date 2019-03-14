Users advised how to get back on messaging app if they get kicked out

Dubai: WhatsApp subscribers who are using the unsupported version of the app will have their accounts banned, the messaging service provider has warned.

Users have been advised that those who have downloaded instant chat platforms such as WhatsApp Plus and GB WhatsApp are using altered versions of the original app.

These have been developed by third parties that are not connected to the Facebook-owned company, hence, their security practices can’t be validated by WhatsApp. And if you’re using one of these, your account is likely to get deactivated soon.

“If you received an in-app message stating your account is ‘temporarily banned,’ this means that you’re likely using an unsupported version of WhatsApp instead of the official WhatsApp app,” the company wrote in a post this week.

The messaging platform has already banned millions of users worldwide for a number of reasons, such as misusing the chat app or spreading fake news and other forms of misinformation.

The number of banned accounts are likely to increase, with the latest move to filter out users subscribed to the unofficial apps.

If you’re one of them, you can continue using the app, provided you ditch the altered version and download the official one, but you need to save your chat history before you proceed.

The messaging provider has provided the following tips on how to switch to the official WhatsApp app:

For GB WhatsApp users:

1. Wait for your temporary ban to end. The timer will show you the length of the ban.

2. In GB WhatsApp, tap More options > Chats > Back up chats.

3. Go to Phone Settings > tap Storage > Files.

4. Find the folder GB WhatsApp, and tap and hold to select it.

5. In the upper right corner tap More > Rename and rename the folder to “WhatsApp”.

6. Navigate to the Play Store and download the official WhatsApp app.

7. In WhatsApp, verify your phone number.

8. On the Backup found screen, tap Restore > Next.

9. WhatsApp should load with your existing chats.

WhatsApp Plus

If your chat history was previously saved, it should automatically transfer to the official WhatsApp app.

Navigate to the Play Store and download the WhatsApp app.