During lean periods, Sajan took up the job of delivering milk to people's doorstep. "I would go to the milk centre every morning at 4 am and collect people's order. I would deliver milk to the door step. This gave me additional money in hand. But that too turned out a disaster when my girl friend found out I was a milk delivery boy. She opened the door one morning and was aghast to see me holding the milk can. She dumped me right then and there. I was 14 and heart-broken. Next morning on my way to the milk centre, I was dis-oriented and could not take her off my mind. My cycle hit the pavement and my milk spilled on the road. Just to rectify the problem, I added water to the milk remaining in the can and delivered it to some homes. They complained to my manager and I lost my job. So within 24 hours I lost my girl-friend and my job," he said with a smile on his face.