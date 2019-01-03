“I was the first outdoor salesman in Abu Dhabi and I drove around in a Mazda 323. There were no traffic jams back then and the biggest challenge for me was dealing with the sweltering heat. Today, Abu Dhabi has developed into a modern looking city with fancy looking buildings. But back then, there was sand, sand and more sand. Yet, there was an unmissable positive energy in the city which told me to stay and do something big.”