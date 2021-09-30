Image Credit: Supplied

VFS Global has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the UAE government since 2003, providing visa application services on its behalf in 15 countries worldwide and e-visa in collaboration with Emirates airline globally. Extending our association further, we are honoured to be an authorised ticket reseller for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Using our extensive operational network, VFS Global will provide Expo 2020 ticketing service in key markets like GCC, India, China, Russia, the UK, and Germany. Customers can also visit the VFS Global Dubai Travel Shop available in select Visa Application Centres to reserve their tickets and passes and find out more about the largest event held in the Arab World.

Global reach

VFS Global is the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide, boasting an unparalleled network of over 3,500 application centres in 143 countries around the world for 63 client governments. We have successfully facilitated over 232 million applications since inception in 2001 and completed over 101 million biometric enrolments since 2007. Passport and Consular Services is another vital area for VFS Global, and we currently serve 10 client governments across 30 countries through 162 passport renewal application centres.

Delivering customer delight, always

For us at VFS Global, our customers come first. Whether digitally or at our application centres, everything we do is to put a smile on our customer’s face. We focus on continuous improvement and innovation to enhance our products and processes so that our customers can have a convenient, automated, seamless, and safe visa application experience every time. Being an ISO 10002:2018 certified organisation for quality management – customer satisfaction, our ‘Customer First’ promise is built on the belief that each customer that we serve deserves an experience that not only meets but exceeds expectations.

Innovating for tomorrow, today

As a global market leader, a hallmark of our 20-year journey has been coming up with future-ready innovations for client governments and customers that have redefined the visa application experience and simplified the delivery of passport and consular services. With a focus on contactless experience, we are now enabling customers to apply or have document pre-checks remotely, provide digital payment alternatives, have expanded our popular ‘Visa At Your Doorstep’ service that allows enrollment of biometrics from home, and introduced two-way passport pick up and drop so the customer does not need to visit the centre. Additionally, we have also introduced a pre-departure PCR test booking service in around 40 countries.

Enabling global travel, again