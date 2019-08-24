Washington

The US and Japan agreed on a broad framework for a trade deal that will keep US tariffs on Japanese automobiles in place for now, while removing barriers to beef and pork exports to Japan, Japanese media reported.

Robert Lighthizer, the US Trade Representative, and Japan Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi reached an agreement in Washington on Friday, the Nikkei and Kyodo News reported, without citing sources. The US currently has a 2.5 per cent import tax on Japanese cars and a 25 per cent levy on trucks from the nation. Japan will lower tariffs on US beef and pork to the same levels as those proposed for the Trans-Pacific Partnership, they said.

The report raises the likelihood that US President Donald Trump and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will make a trade announcement during the Group of Seven summit in France this weekend. Japan is seeking to stay in Trump’s good graces to avoid costly tariffs and retain positive relations with an ally that ensures its security against China and North Korea. Japan is also counting on US support as its diplomatic spat with South Korea intensifies.

A draft agreement could be signed by the end of September, the Nikkei reported. Trump, who threatened to raise tariffs on the approximately $50 billion worth of cars and auto parts Japan exports to the US annually, had hinted that there might be a deal in August.

A deal with Japan would give Trump a victory in his trade wars. The US President is escalating his trade war with China, announcing that an existing 25 per cent tariffs on some $250 billion in imports from China would rise to 30 per cent come October 1. He also told US companies to withdraw from China.

The latest actions are a sign of Trump’s growing frustration with the lack of progress in his trade assault on China and a slowing economy, according to analysts and people close to the administration.

“Trump will likely have to end the trade war if he wants to avoid a US recession and get re-elected next year,” said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Capital. “At this stage there is still no end in sight and so share markets likely have to fall further to pressure Trump to solve the issue and de-escalate.”

Agricultural goods, automobiles and car parts were the focus of talks between the trading partners. The agreed framework calls for Japan’s tariffs on imported beef to be lowered gradually to 9 per cent from 38.5 per cent, the Nikkei said. Japanese automakers have expressed concern over Trump’s actions in the market.