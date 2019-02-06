“This award accelerates the development of the Hail, Ghasha and Dalma sour gas offshore mega-project, which is an integral part of Adnoc’s 2030 smart growth strategy. As one of the world’s largest sour gas projects it will make a significant contribution to the UAE’s objective to become gas self-sufficient and transition to a potential net gas exporter,” said UAE Minister of State and Adnoc Group CEO, Dr Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber.