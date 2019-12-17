The UAE came in the first position as the most valuable brand across all Middle East and North Africa (Mena) countries Image Credit: Instagram/@faz3

Dubai: The UAE came in the first position as the most valuable brand across all Middle East and North Africa (Mena) countries, a recent report from the leading brand valuation and strategy consultancy, Brand Finance, found.

The annual report measures the most valuable and strongest nation brands for the top 100 countries worldwide, with a focus on three pillars, including goods and services, investment, and society, said a press release on Tuesday.

On a global scale, the UAE was featured among the top ten strongest nation brands, hitting the sixth place globally, followed by Finland, Japan, the US, and Denmark.

In terms of the most valuable brand, the Gulf state came on the 20th place worldwide and in the first place among Mena countries, surpassing Belgium, Singapore, Denmark, and Finland.

As for the value of national brand, China, which came in the second place with $19.47 trillion, was able to close the gap behind the US, which topped the list with a total value of $27.75 trillion, as well as Germany, which came on the third place with $4.85 trillion, according to the report.

Japan’s nation brand value grew by 26 per cent, reaching $4.53 trillion, surpassing Britain, which registered $3.85 trillion.