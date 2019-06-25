On his official Twitter account, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: “I’ve been briefed today on the world’s future brand global index that measures the success of 75 countries around the world in terms of visitors, accommodation, investment and stability. The UAE is the first Arab country and the 16th best in the world. We will remain in the race to improve the attractiveness of our country in all fields.”