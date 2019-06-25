Dubai: Findings of a global brand country index released on Tuesday has ranked the UAE in 16th place out of 75 countries.
The Future Brand Country Index 2019 also placed the UAE as the best Arab country.
On his official Twitter account, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: “I’ve been briefed today on the world’s future brand global index that measures the success of 75 countries around the world in terms of visitors, accommodation, investment and stability. The UAE is the first Arab country and the 16th best in the world. We will remain in the race to improve the attractiveness of our country in all fields.”
The 2019 Country Index by the brand consultancy FutureBrand highlights “measures of a great nation” beyond GDP, using survey responses on quality of life, business, culture, values, and tourism to rank countries.”
A global sample of 2,500 from across the world were interviewed and asked to rate different countries on a wide range of measures.