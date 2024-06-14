Below is the full text of His Highness the UAE President's speech at the session:

Your Excellency Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic,



Your Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church,



Your Excellencies,



Distinguished guests,



First, I would like to extend my gratitude to Her Excellency Giorgia Meloni for her kind invitation to participate in this important session.



The world is currently facing numerous challenges that have a particularly significant impact on the Middle East and Africa, especially in the energy sector.



It is incumbent upon us all to address these challenges through cooperation and by leveraging emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to offer sustainable solutions in the energy sector.



The UAE is keen to establish an integrated system for artificial intelligence, whether through programmes and legislation or initiatives and collaboration with partners, thereby contributing to the use of these technologies in identifying effective solutions for energy sustainability, ensuring energy security, and achieving sustainable economic and social development. It also supports a fair and balanced transition in the energy sector, stemming from the UAE Consensus, which has served as a successful model for international cooperation.



We hope that this gathering will lay the foundation for a new phase of collective action that ensures responsible engagement with emerging technologies. This engagement should prevent these technologies from widening the developmental gap between nations or increasing global polarisation and serve as a conduit for sustainable development, security, and prosperity for all.



Once again, I would like to thank Her Excellency Giorgia Meloni, and I appreciate your kind attention.

