Dubai: The first of the flights carrying Hajj pilgrims from Dubai to Saudi Arabia will depart on June 22 and with a second flight scheduled two days later.

“We are collaborating with four carriers – two Dubai and two Saudi - to operate flights from DXB for Hajj this year,” said Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Head of Terminal Business Support and Head of Hajj Committee at Dubai Airports.

Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Head of Terminal Business Support and Head of Hajj Committee at Dubai Airports

“From Dubai, we will have Emirates and flydubai operating flights, and Saudi carriers Flynas and Saudia.”

In all, 3,100 Emiratis along with a significant number of UAE residents will start on the Hajj journey from Dubai International Airport (DXB) this year. As in previous years, the UAE has been granted a quota of 6,228 pilgrims for Hajj, with half of that allotted for UAE Nationals departing from Dubai.

Pilgrim numbers to soar

Although Dubai Airports does not specifically track data for non-Emiratis travelling for Hajj, official figures indicate a noticeable increase in travellers from Dubai to Saudi Arabia in recent months. With the convergence of the Hajj season, summer travel peak demand, and school holidays, the coming weeks will get busier.

“We do not capture the exact number of transfer passengers because they are counted as normal passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia, not Hajj passengers,” said Al Marzouqi.

"We have been witnessing a spike in Dubai-KSA passenger numbers in the past month or so, implying increased demand for travel to Saudi for Hajj," said Al Marzouqi.

Airport authorities began preparations for Hajj travel a month-and-a-half ago. “The government of Saudi Arabia has lifted all Hajj travel restrictions that were put in place two years ago,” the DXB official said. “So, we are expecting heavy traffic, especially from transfer passenger.”

e-visas help

The recently launched e-visa services by the Saudi Foreign Ministry have also contributed to heightened interest. The service is being provided by the Saudi mission in seven countries – the UAE, Jordan, Egypt, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Sabry Mohammed, an Egyptian national resident of the UAE travelling for his first Hajj, told ‘Gulf News’, “I applied for the e-visa via Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Egypt three days ago. The visa came through pretty quickly.”

The initiative replaces the visa sticker on the beneficiary’s passport with an e-visa that can be read via a QR code.

How much does it cost?

Hajj operators in the UAE have recorded several enquiries for the pilgrimage ever since registrations opened in February. The travel package varies depending on nationalities and port of departure, according to Basheer Manu, Sharjah Manager, Al Yarmook Hajj and Umrah and Travels.

“The Hajj package for UAE-based Indian expatriates may cost between Dh30,000 to Dh55,000, depending on the amenities and accommodation,” Manu said. “It is nearly Dh15,000 less expensive for Indians performing Hajj on government quota, which is difficult for expats to avail.”

Hajj preparations

DXB has implemented several initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and maintain service levels throughout the Hajj season. “These include dedicated check-in counters, seamless passport control and security procedures, and special departure gates designed to accommodate Hajj flights,” said Al Marzouqi.