The positive performance drew over 1.23 million visitors (total) to the city in September

Here are 23 things to do for free in Dubai Image Credit: Istock

Dubai: Summer tourists led Dubai’s tourism momentum, as the city welcomed 12.08 million international overnight visitors in the first nine months of 2019, according to Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism).

India retained its position as Dubai’s leading source market, with over 1.39 million visitors during the first nine months of 2019.

Along with innovative promotional activities launched by Dubai Tourism, the continued success of Dubai's collaboration with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has attributed to this number. In addition to all of this, summer tourists had a special incentive: a federal government decision to exempt children under 18 from visa fees during the summer months.

This led to a direct increase in incoming Indian families with children by a substantial 13 per cent when compared to 2018 during the same period.

Other countries and tourist numbers

2. Highest tourist volume in GCC: Saudi Arabia registered a two per cent year-on-year growth for over 1.25 million visitors

3. UK remained Dubai’s third largest source market with 851,000 visitors

4. Oman delivered 778,000 visitors for a 28 per cent increase year-on-year

5. China further increased tourism volumes, taking fifth spot with an impressive 14 per cent increase and 729,000 tourists in the first three quarters.

6. The United States saw a one per cent increase, with 481,000 visitors

7. Russia, maintained their seventh position with 433,000 visitors

8. Germany retained their eighth position with 392,000 visitors

9. Pakistan brought in 378,000 visitors