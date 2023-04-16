Dubai: I have longed to visit Turkey for years ever since I fell in love with Turkish food in Dubai, but food was not the only reason to visit this beautiful country, known as a melting pot of cultures.

Turkey, now known as Türkiye, is a country located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia and is famous for its rich history, diverse culture, stunning landscapes, and delicious cuisine.

Luckily, I got a superb all-inclusive package from Dubai to Antalya and, I did not give it a second thought and set off to visit this Mediterranean Riviera in Turkey. It just took me a little over four hours and thirty minutes on a direct flight to reach Antalya from Dubai. The landscape changed as I came out of the plane. All I could see was a lush green city with moderate temperature ideal for tourism and white sand beaches. This is all I wanted — a serene place to relax and unwind.

I checked in at Lara Barut Bayou Villas — a luxurious resort located on the beach side after only a 15-minute drive from the airport. I could not believe the hospitality I received at the resort as I settled down in a super-luxury villa that I could have imagined in my dreams only.

A stunning view of the 110,000 square metres on the shores of the Mediterranean sea in Antalya

The resort features spacious Bayou villas with private pools, gardens, and outdoor hot tubs.

Just imagine a luxury lounge with three-side glass walls from ceiling to floor. Two swimming pools including one temperature controlled filled with seawater and another with fresh water.

I have never seen a resort villa before with such facilities including a basement gym, game room, sauna, steam and personal massage room. I praised myself for managing to get a great holiday deal.

As I walked out of the villa, I could reach the white sand private beach of the resort just at a five minutes’ walking distance. It was simply stunning view of the ocean and the resort from the beach.

Amazing offer

Forgive my ignorance but I never knew what it means to have an all-inclusive full board stay. I though I would be given three meals but it was much more than this. I was told I could eat and drink anything, anytime, anywhere at restaurants, bars, and coffee shops and even have unlimited food and drinks in the room free of cost. Yes, you read it right, it was all free round the clock in this massive resort.

At the lavish breakfast buffet spread, I saw a charming man in his suit accompanied by a well-dressed all-smiles woman going around the tables meeting and greeting guests. Yes, they also came to me asking me about my experience. A curious journalist, I asked them to join me for a cup of tea as I wanted to know how they created these luxurious settings catering to guests from around the world.

Onur Cankaya, Assistant General Manager of Lara Barut Hotels and Birgul Akgul, Group Marketing and Corporate Communication Manager of Barut Hotels gladly sat next to me and offered me ‘winter tea’ — a herbal black tea which they proudly serve at the resort. Let me tell you that I never had such tasty tea full of herbal aroma.

Onur Cankaya, Assistant General Manager of Lara Barut Hotels and Birgul Akgul, Group Marketing and Corporate Communication Manager of Barut Hotels in Antalya Image Credit: Ashfaq Ahmed, Senior Assistant Editor

They started unfolding the amazing story of building the luxury ‘Bayou Villas’ in the Barut Hotel. “We are targeting clients who want luxury and their own spaces while having everything available to them just a call away within minutes,” said soft-spoken Onur.

He said the resort features spacious villas with private pools, gardens, and outdoor hot tubs. It also offers a range of amenities, including multiple swimming pools, a fitness centre, a spa, and several restaurants and bars. The resort is located close to the beach and offers easy access to local attractions, making it a popular destination for tourists visiting Antalya.

Guest can have unforgettable gastronomic experience event at their villas in addition restaurants at the resort Image Credit: Ashfaq Ahmed, Senior Assistant Editor

“We opened these luxury villas just later last year and now targeting to receive upscale tourists from around the world. It is particularly an ideal place to stay for families from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries as guests from these places travel with big families,” he added.

An unforgettable gastronomic experience is offered at 9 A’la Carte restaurants and 7 stylish bars at Lara Barut Collection, in addition to the A’la Carte restaurant and bar serving exclusively for the villa guests.

Sustainbale tourist resort

Akgul chipped in with some very interesting pieces of information. “We are a sustainable tourist resort and the only hotel which runs on ‘green energy’. We recycle our wastewater and use it for plants and grass. We support art and culture through exhibitions and art workshops. We are also proud of providing scholarships to deserving students at various universities and schools in addition to helping the community find work.” What a commitment.

They also showed me around the massive resort which has something to offer to all age groups of guests.

“Bayou Villas invite its guests to “step into a private life that ‘belongs to them’ and to a vacation experience of international standards, with every detail thought through ‘exclusively for them’ in line with its approach ‘Belong To You’,” explained Onur.

Bayou Villas invite its guests to “step into a private life that ‘belongs to them’ and to a vacation experience of international standards. Image Credit: Ashfaq Ahmed, Senior Assistant Editor

Thanks to customised and privileged services in gastronomy, art, sports, nature and wellness, it offers its guests a private space, where they can feel good, enjoy different tastes, and start the new day with fresh energy.

In addition, wealthy Arab tourists, who usually prefer green and cooler destinations, have recently started to show interest in warmer, coastal destinations. The tourist segment consisting of Arabs, who prefer to travel in large groups and the big families and request luxury services on vacation, is increasingly growing. Bayou villas also attaches great importance to privacy. Arab guests can enjoy accommodation at the luxury villas with , two, three or bedrooms with privileged services.

Antalya tour

Though I wanted to see the historical Antalya, I could not step out of the 110,000 square metres resort.

Nevertheless, I decided to take a city tour on the final day of my stay. I found Antalya much more beautiful than I had expected. Antalya is a popular tourist destination in Turkey, known for its beautiful beaches, ancient ruins, and stunning landscapes.

Tourists should not miss a visit to Duden Waterfalls in Antalya. The Lower Duden Falls drop off a rocky cliff directly into the Mediterranean sea. Image Credit: Ashfaq Ahmed, Senior Assistant Editor

Must see places

The city offers a range of activities for visitors, including water sports, hiking, shopping, and sightseeing. Some of the top attractions in Antalya include the Old Town (Kaleici), Hadrian’s Gate, the Antalya Museum, and the Duden Waterfalls. The city is known as a luxury destination for those seeking a relaxing vacation. Antalya is a vibrant and diverse city with something to offer for every type of traveller.

Beaches

Antalya is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in Turkey, including Lara Beach, Konyaalti Beach, and Olympos Beach. Visitors can enjoy swimming, sunbathing, and a range of water sports, including jet skiing, parasailing, and banana boating.

Visitors to Antalya can also explore the ruins of the ancient city of Perge, which dates back to the Hellenistic period. Image Credit: Ashfaq Ahmed, Senior Assistant Editor

Ancient Ruins

Antalya has a rich history and is home to many ancient ruins, including the Roman amphitheatre, Hadrian’s Gate, and the Hidirlik Tower. Visitors can also explore the ruins of the ancient city of Perge, which dates back to the Hellenistic period.

Landscapes

Antalya is surrounded by stunning landscapes, including the Taurus Mountains and the Mediterranean Sea. Visitors can go hiking, mountain biking, or take a scenic drive along the coastline to enjoy the beautiful views.

Shopping

Antalya has a vibrant shopping scene, with a range of markets, bazaars, and shopping centres. Some of the most popular places to shop include the Old Town Bazaar, the Antalya Mall, and the TerraCity Mall.

Nightlife

Antalya has a lively nightlife scene, with a range of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants to suit all tastes. Visitors can enjoy live music, dancing, and entertainment, as well as a range of local and

ome of the top attractions in Antalya include the Old Town (Kaleici), Hadrian’s Gate, the Antalya Museum, and the Duden Waterfalls Image Credit: Ashfaq Ahmed, Senior Assistant Editor

Great destination

Overall, Antalya is a great destination for those looking to relax, explore history and culture, and enjoy a range of activities and attractions.

The tourism income of Türkiye has increased by 53.4 per cent in 2022 compared to the previous year and reached 46 billion 284 million 907 thousand USD, while the number of visitors leaving the country was 51 million 369 thousand 26.

Tourist flow from Gulf countries

Türkiye has been receiving high tourist flow from the Middle East and Gulf for years. This is not only because of the natural and historical beauties of Türkiye but also because of the common cultural ties between Turkish and Arab peoples.

A survey shows that Arab tourists generally consider Türkiye more likely a European country, and they state that in Türkiye, they have the opportunity to live “as they do in their home country”.

Tourists from these regions pay great attention to safety, cultural familiarity, well-established tourism infrastructure, shopping diversity, good climatic conditions and ease of visa issuance when choosing a destination. Arab tourists travel to cities with strong health-care infrastructure and rich shopping and gastronomy opportunities.