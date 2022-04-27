Dubai: Jumeirah Group launched an all-villa luxury resort in Bali, Indonesia, it said on Wednesday.
Perched atop limestone cliffs, the Jumeirah Bali resort offers 123 villas in one- and two-bedroom configurations, as well as a four-bedroom Royal Water Palace, all featuring sublime tropical views of the Indian Ocean and mesmerising lush green natural beauty of Bali.
Each villa features a private pool and outdoor living area with an open pavilion overlooking the sunset horizon or a landscaped tropical garden. The resort also provides guests with exclusive access to a private beach framed by the natural landscape offering a secluded enclave to relax.
Located in the stunning Pecatu region at the south-west of Bali, the resort sits on the beach area of Uluwatu.
“Jumeirah Bali is a first-of-its-kind concept that embodies the spirit of the province with our unmatched hospitality, providing guests a truly unique and memorable experience to reconnect with nature. The resort adds another feather to Jumeirah Group’s growing international portfolio providing a multicultural hospitality destination, integrating sustainability, culture and wellness,” said Jumeirah Group CEO José Silva.
In celebration of its launch, the hotel is inviting guests to discover Bali with a special opening offer for stays from April 26 to March 31, 2023, booked before June 30, 2022. This includes 25 per cent off the best available rate, a 10 per cent discount on food and beverage, a complimentary upgrade (subject to availability) plus breakfast and resort credit (for stays of two nights or more). In parallel, members of Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts’ leading rewards programme, Jumeirah One, will receive 30 per cent off plus additional benefits.