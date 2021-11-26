MSC Cruises' newest - the 'MSC Virtuosa' will operate out of the Dubai terminal in the initial months. The naming ceremony is scheduled for Saturday (November 27). Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A brand new cruise ship is set for the high seas - and it will start the journey from Dubai.

That’s right, MSC Cruises’ newest vessel MSC Virtuosa will have Italian screen legend Sophia Loren present for the naming ceremony on Saturday (November 27) at the Port Rashid terminal. The vessel can carry up to 6,334 passengers and 1,704 crew and is set to serve the Arabian Sea until March next from her base in Dubai. (This will be the 17th ship flying the MSC Cruises banner, which is the third largest cruise trip operator in the world.)

After the opening ceremony, MSC Virtuosa will depart November 28 from Dubai for her maiden voyage with visits to Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas Island and Doha.

Screen marquee Sophia Loren will be on hand at the naming ceremony for what is MSC Cruises' 17th ship. Image Credit: Reuters

“We are honoured to host this time-honoured maritime tradition ceremony in the UAE during its Golden Jubilee year and, with it, to mark our longstanding and long-term commitment to this region,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises. “This is also why this winter MSC Virtuosa, a new and one of the most technologically- and environmentally-advanced ships in our fleet, will homeport in the country as part of our deployment in the Gulf region.

“Cruising is an integral part of the UAE’s dynamic tourism industry, and thanks to our uniquely global distribution network, we will continue to promote the country and the Middle East all around the world as an attractive holiday option.”

MSC Virtuosa has 10 restaurants, 21 bars and lounges, plus five swimming pools, and will serve on Arabian Sea itineraries throughout the winter season.

Show-stopper features The ‘MSC Virtuosa’ is 19 decks tall and will operate on week-long cruises from Dubai through the winter season. A show-stopping will be its 112-metre promenade set with an LED sky dome, the “social heart of the ship”.

Back into stride

The cruise market into and out of Dubai and UAE ports is in for a strong December-March run, and making for a strong recovery from the COVID-19 times. Dubai is forecasting 126 cruise ship port of calls in the ongoing season, bringing more than 500,000 visitors in their wake.