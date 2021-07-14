MSC Cruises, in partnership with Dubai Tourism, DP World and Emirates Airline will host the naming ceremony of Virtuosa in Dubai in November this year. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: MSC Cruises, in partnership with Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), DP World and Emirates Airline, Wednesday announced that the naming ceremony for the line’s newest flagship, MSC Virtuosa, will take place in Dubai on November 27 at Mina Rashid (Port Rashid).

The newest addition to the MSC Cruises fleet derives her name from the Italian word virtuoso and refers to the master craftsmen who designed and developed this masterpiece, which will be the most technologically and environmentally advanced cruise vessel ever deployed in the UAE. The naming will be celebrated with a stunning array of live entertainment and performances awaiting the specially invited guests from around the world.

The naming ceremony event will take place in compliance with all public health and safety protocols. The occasion will also be a part of the celebrations surrounding the Golden Jubilee of the UAE and will be staged as Dubai welcomes the world to Expo 2020.

“Dubai has charted a strong and steady course to become a global tourism destination and preferred regional cruising gateway. The milestone naming ceremony and maiden voyage of MSC Virtuosa from Dubai underscores the trust and confidence that the city has earned as a great partner for the cruise industry,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group.

Hosting the MSC Virtuosa naming ceremony recognises Dubai’s position as an international hub for tourism, trade and technology, and highlights its achievement in setting the highest international standards across various sectors over the past 50 years.

“This event assumes more significance due to the fact that it is part of the line-up of glorious events and activities taking place for the "Year of the 50th" and coincides with the region’s first World Expo, as well as truly celebrating Dubai as one of the favoured destinations for travellers from all over the world. I am so glad that cruising has played and will continue to play an important part in this achievement,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises

“The quadripartite partnership further consolidates collaboration, takes MSC Cruises’ operations in Dubai to a new level and highlights the emirate’s world-class ability to embrace the expected growth in cruise tourism, given optimistic forecasts of a long-awaited finale of the COVID-19 pandemic looming in the distance,” said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World.

MSC Virtuosa was delivered in February and is one of MSC Cruises’ most innovative and environmentally-advanced ships and part of the generation of Meraviglia class vessels that are characterised by an iconic 112-metre-long promenade with a stunning LED sky dome as the social heart of the ship.

The 19-deck vessel will offer its guests of all ages the very best of fine dining restaurants, world-class entertainment, relaxing bars and lounges, boutique shopping, spa and fitness centres, an aquapark and clubs for toddlers and teenagers.

Likely to be a huge draw for all guests will be the brand-new MSC Starship Club featuring the world’s first humanoid robotic bartender offering a futuristic immersive bar and entertainment experience.