Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced a partnership with Hotelbeds, a traveltech company, to encourage travel agents to promote Abu Dhabi across key and emerging markets as a leading tourist destination.
The partnership also opens up opportunities for the two entities to work together on roadshows and meetings with travel partners, as well as collaborate on initiatives to promote attractions and events in Abu Dhabi.
Additionally, the partnership will promote Abu Dhabi’s ESG initiatives through Hotelbeds’ existing projects such as the ‘Green Hotel Programme’.
The 12-month partnership was announced at World Travel Market (WTM) 2022 in London.
Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “We are delighted to announce the extended partnership with Hotelbeds, which will further boost Abu Dhabi’s attractive offering. Hotelbeds is a key global partner for DCT Abu Dhabi, and we look forward to working with them closely over the next year to showcase Abu Dhabi and welcome visitors to find their own pace and explore all that it has to offer.”
Joseph Sheller, Head of Global Destination Marketing at Hotelbeds, said: “Our partnership with Abu Dhabi opens a lot of doors for us in the UAE market and we are delighted to further our relationship with DCT Abu Dhabi on key initiatives to provide an attractive proposition to consumers and trade partners, along with joining forces to contribute to a more sustainable travel industry.”