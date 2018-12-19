Abu Dhabi: Bloom Holding is bullish about the growth of the hospitality sector in Abu Dhabi due to the opening of a new airport as well as addition of new attractions in the capital.
“There is going to be improvement year-on-year moving forward due to the opening of the new airport and addition of new attractions in the city,” said Bloom Holding Chief Executive Officer Sameh Muhtadi speaking to Gulf News after the opening of the Middle East’s first Edition Hotel in Abu Dhabi.
The comments come as Abu Dhabi invests heavily in boosting its infrastructure as well as in the development of tourism projects.
A new terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport is expected to be operational next year. And in the tourism sector, Louvre Abu Dhabi was inaugurated last year and in July Warner Bros theme park was opened to public on Yas Island. The capital also has a number of other attractions, including Shaikh Zayed Mosque and Ferrari World.
“We need to promote Abu Dhabi as a destination. Once the world recognises how much Abu Dhabi has to offer, no doubt we are going to see improvement in the performance.”
Bloom Holding opened its third hotel in Abu Dhabi, Edition after Marriott International and Park View Saadiyat to boost its portfolio in the hospitality segment.
“This is the first Edition hotel in the Middle East and has 198 guest rooms and 57 exclusive residences for longer stay. It is a very unique lifestyle offering and a boutique hotel.”
Edition Hotels is the successful boutique hotel brand developed by renowned American hotelier and real estate developer Ian Schrager in partnership with Marriott International with eight hotels already opened and 30 in the pipeline.
Muhtadi said a total of 23,800 people applied for various positions in the hotel and they selected 200.
When asked about the investment in the project, he did not provide a figure but said, “it is huge.”
Overseas expansion
Bloom Holding is also eyeing overseas expansion in the hotel business. The company is in the final stages of signing an agreement with the city of Rochester in Minnesota to start a hotel and the construction is expected to start next year, he said.
This will be the first overseas venture for Abu Dhabi based company, which is involved in property, hospitality, health-care, education and retail sectors.