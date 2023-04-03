Dubai: To boost the emirate’s global profile, the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau has signed up with ADNEC, the owner-operator of the city’s major exhibition venue, to launch a joint fund. It will offer financial incentives that will lead to more B2B events and incentive travel to Abu Dhabi.
Part of the fund’s mandate is support to corporate meeting planners, and pass on the message to a global audience that Abu Dhabi is ‘fully open for business tourism’.
For events planned between May 1 2023 and December 31, 2024, applicants can submit their inquiry/request for proposal (RFP) to either ADCEB or ADNEC Group to check on their eligibility for financial support from the joint fund.
The partnership will combine the joint marketing efforts of ADCEB and ADNEC Group to raise awareness of the emirate’s readiness to host mega-scale meetings and host Incentive groups.
“With ADCEB’s experience and expertise and ADNEC Group's impressive portfolio of event, tourism and hospitality assets, we can create the ultimate destination package that showcases the best of the emirate and attracts ever greater numbers of large-scale and high-profile events to Abu Dhabi," said Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi.
ADCEB’s existing business tourism initiatives include Advantage Abu Dhabi Meetings & Incentives 2.0, as well as the MICE Agencies Reward Scheme, which targets intermediaries such as agencies, planners and travel management companies with training, industry updates and the latest products.
The new joint fund is an 'added tool' for international and domestic agencies and event planners to promote Abu Dhabi and fills a gap in Advantage Abu Dhabi’s support for groups of over 500 delegates.