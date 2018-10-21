If you travel a lot for work, then you can use those hours in the air for self-improvement via a self-paced online course. There are many high-quality training courses offered for free by the world’s finest academic institutions as massive online open courses (MOOCs). Try searching for a MOOC in your area of specialisation to complete while travelling. Or you can explore the world of workplace learning right from your seat-back on the Emirates ICE network with audiobooks, LinkedIn classes, foreign languages and business programmes.