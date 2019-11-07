LVMH is engaged and considering a new offer, Reuters reported

New York: Luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co. jumped, reversing earlier declines, after a report from Reuters saying it asked LVMH to improve its $14.5 billion offer.

Tiffany says the offer is undervalued, Reuters said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The company could open its books and provide confidential due diligence with a better offer, according to the report.

LVMH is engaged and considering a new offer, Reuters reported one of the people said.

Representatives for Tiffany did not immediately reply to a request for comment.