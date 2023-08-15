It is a day of immense pride as India commemorates the success of the world’s largest democracy — a dream envisioned by our leaders and freedom fighters in 1947. On the 77th Independence Day, we extend our heartfelt wishes to 3.5 million Indians residing in the UAE. We celebrate not only India’s accomplishments but also its journey towards becoming a global economic leader with ambitions to become a $5 trillion economy; as well as the flourishing relationship it shares with the UAE.
Over the past five decades, the partnership between these two dynamic nations has flourished, resulting in numerous multi-level strategic collaborations. Notable among them are the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the formation of the I2U2 alliance — comprising India, Israel, the UAE and the US. Both India and the UAE stand as rapidly growing and forward-looking economies, and this enhanced partnership will undoubtedly mark significant milestones in the next 25 years.
On this glorious occasion, we extend our gratitude to the UAE government for its unwavering support and encouragement for business growth, particularly to enterprises like our M/S Global Engg. Solutions (GES), established in 2004.
Recent achievements
GES proudly introduces cutting-edge technology from Denmark’s M/s Brdr Christensens ApS, a pioneer in Metal Seated Lubricated Taper Plug Valve manufacturing since 1958. We have installed CNC machines for machining, established assembly and testing facilities in the UAE, and now serve local oil and gas customers along with neighbouring countries.
In addition, GES is venturing into the manufacturing of geodesic aluminium domes for hydrocarbon storage tanks. These domes have a strong track record under our parent organisation, Bliss Anand.
A new horizon opens as GES enters the H2 space with green hydrogen, becoming a manufacturer of AEM Electrolyser.
We express our gratitude to our esteemed customers for their continued trust and support. We have achieved these milestones through the visionary leadership of our Founder Chairman, Prem Anand, and our core philosophy of the spirit to walk an extra mile.