Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, visited the newly opened headquarters of the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa Strategic Market Unit of Wipro Ltd at One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre on Wednesday.
“The establishment of Wipro’s new facility in Dubai reflects the emirate’s growing profile as a global hub for the world’s leading information technology companies. Dubai has created a dynamic enabling infrastructure and ecosystem for the information technology industry along with regulatory frameworks designed to support innovation, entrepreneurship and business expansion,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
The newly-opened headquarters will lead Wipro’s expansion and investments across the UAE and APMEA. It will address the business, technology and transformation agendas of clients in focus sectors such as financial services, retail, telecom, energy and utilities, and the public sector. The APMEA strategic market unit generates around $1.5 billion in revenue for Wipro. Over 30,000 Wipro personnel report to this regional headquarters.
Headquartered in Bengaluru in India, Wipro recorded global revenues of $10.4 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year, and year-on-year growth of 27 per cent.
Wipro Executive Chairman Rishad Premji said: “We are pleased to launch our APMEA headquarters in Dubai, which opens a new chapter for Wipro in a fast-moving, technology-first market. Dubai is a gateway to the world, and its progressive government, multicultural workforce, and business-friendly policies, makes it a great fit for us as we expand our footprint across the APMEA regions.”
Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro Ltd, said: “Establishing our headquarters here opens vast growth potential, and opportunities for synergies, across the entire region. The UAE understands the strategic value of technology, and the transformative power of digital technologies to drive change for good. Wipro shares that vision. We will be leveraging our global capabilities, local expertise, as well as our global partner ecosystem to co-create solutions for our customers in the region.”
Anis Chenchah, CEO – APMEA, Wipro Ltd, said: “I am delighted to have Wipro as the first global company of our industry that puts three vast continents – Africa, Asia, and Oceania – under a unified leadership, headquartered in my home city of Dubai. Business exchanges between Africa and Asia are increasing significantly, creating major opportunities for Wipro. With its strategic location, its ultra-modern-infrastructure, and global mindset, Dubai is the ideal place to drive our business growth in this promising part of the world.”