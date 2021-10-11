The initiative allows innovators to test their ideas within Dubai’s innovation ecosystem

“Dubai always has been and continues to be a place that nurtures innovation, and we seek to constantly explore ways to further enhance the emirate's position on the global innovation map,” said Sheikh Hamdan. Image Credit: Twitter/Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), announced the launch of the Dubai Future Solutions, a global initiative featuring a series of challenges to create innovative solutions for improving people’s lives.

The initiative aims to bring together scientists, designers, inventors, universities, research centres, companies and startups from around the world to create a positive impact on people’s lives.

Image Credit: Supplied

Rewards worth $10 million DFF has allocated prizes totaling $10 million to selected projects. The successful ideas will be a starting point for creating new sectors and building global partnerships based on the exchange of experience in the field of technology.

“Dubai Future Solutions aims to accelerate the implementation of emerging technologies in designing its future,” said Sheikh Hamdan. “The launch reflects the commitment to scale up Dubai Future Foundation’s successful experience in acceleration programmes, innovative projects, and embedding a testing and innovative mindset, and transition this from a local to a global level.”

The world of technology and innovation is growing at a tremendous speed, and we want to be among the pioneers of future industries. - Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF)

Dubai Future Solutions initiative The Dubai Future Solutions initiative offers a platform for innovators to showcase their ideas for solving some of the world’s critical challenges.

The Dubai Future Solutions initiative offers a platform for innovators to showcase their ideas for solving some of the world’s critical challenges. “Dubai will continue to constantly enhance its innovation ecosystem and launch unique initiatives to provide a supportive environment for innovators to test and implement ideas with the potential to positively transform our world,” said Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation.

Global reach

Dubai Future Solutions aims to consolidate Dubai’s status as a leading city of the future by using advanced technology to serve humanity. The project will focus on developing solutions catering to energy, transportation, health, education, AI and data. The initiative allows innovators to test their pioneering ideas within Dubai’s integrated innovation ecosystem.

First challenge - creating efficient batteries

The first round of Dubai Future Solutions is the “Extreme Weatherproof Batteries Challenge” that focuses on improving the performance and durability of batteries in harsh weather, thus enhancing their use in sectors such as space or oil and gas, and areas with extreme weather conditions.

The challenge responds to the world’s increasing dependence on batteries, whether in drones, portable devices, electric cars or spacecraft, which has created the need to come up with new sustainable solutions to generate and store clean energy. Companies and research centres across the globe are racing to develop cheaper, denser, lighter and more powerful batteries.

Selection committee

A specialised committee comprising experts in various sectors will evaluate the entries according to a set of criteria, including quality, scalability for development and practical application, economic feasibility and adaptability to changing requirements.

