Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, on Tuesday inaugurated Gastech Exhibition and Conference (Gastech 2021) at Dubai World Trade Centre.
The three-day event engages 15,000 oil and energy experts from across the globe.
“Dubai continues to prove its superiority and excellence in providing a safe and ideal environment for leaders of the global vital sectors to meet and explore new growth opportunities as well as address global challenges,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.
Dubai will remain a main hub for exhibitions and conferences, thanks to quality services and safe environment it provides to exhibitors and vicitors from across the world, he said.
“The world’s trust in Dubai increases its responsibility as a partner in finding effective alternatives to support the sustainable development goals (SDGs) as the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all,” Sheikh Hamdan remarked.