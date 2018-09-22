Dubai: Key departments of the Sharjah Government held its first round-table meeting with the business community from the Asean nations.

“Today’s meeting coincides with the announcement of the launch of the Investors Services Centre, a one-stop-shop Shurooq (Sharjah Investment & Development Authority) is creating to exhaustive list of business consultancy and facilitation services,” said Marwan Bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq. “We are aiming to launch this service within the first quarter of 2019, and hope new ASEAN businesses expanding into Sharjah will benefit from it.”