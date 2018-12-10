Two types of so-called expat fees are currently in force. The first, charged for each familial dependent of a foreign worker, was implemented in July 2017. It started at 100 riyals (Dh99; $27) a month per dependent and is scheduled to increase by 100 riyals each year. The second kind of fee was introduced in January and is borne by businesses that employ foreigners, partly to encourage them to hire Saudis.