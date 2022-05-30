Improved safety practices in trading of LPG and its derivatives in Dubai, a unified process for distributors when dealing with accredited national companies and the regulation of district cooling services were discussed in a virtual meeting on Monday.
Chaired by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, the meeting also reviewed the regulation of district cooling services.
The meeting was attended by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, along with other board members.
“The meeting reviewed promoting innovative district cooling solutions that are more efficient with lower carbon emissions, compared to conventional central or regular cooling systems… A governance system was developed to regulate the LPG sector by encouraging distributors to abide by the laws. This had a positive impact on the sector,” said Al Tayer.
“The main objective of (the directive) was to outline the regulatory framework, strategies and regulations for the trading of LPG and its derivatives in Dubai… We also aim to regulate business practices and implement the highest international safety and security standards as well as ensure transportation, storage and distribution of LPG according to the approved criteria in the UAE,” added Al Tayer.
During the meeting, the board members also reviewed the Dubai Executive Council resolution regulating the provision of district cooling services in Dubai. An additional set of measures were approved to regulate district cooling services as well as the relationship between service providers and consumers.