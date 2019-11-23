RIF Trust office Image Credit: Supplied

How could you help UAE residents who are looking for a second passport by investments?

Since 2013, RIF Trust has helped over 1,000 clients and their families obtain a second passport through the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP).

We handhold clients throughout the application process, which ensures a stress-free journey. Each client is assigned a dedicated CIP advisor and they usually meet at our Dubai office in Business Bay. We listen carefully to understand their needs and motivations, reviewing available options and their respective pros and cons.

With their CIP selected, we start on the application and assist with the documentation requirements. If the client wishes to visit the country, we make travel arrangements and organise property viewings. We also offer post-application services. We’re truly a one-stop shop.

While the amount varies from country to country, what kind of investments are usually needed to become eligible for this programme?

Most CIPs offer a number of options to qualify for citizenship including a donation to the government, and purchasing real estate or government bonds.

What, according to you, are the most preferred countries for UAE residents for economic citizenship?

For UAE residents, we are seeing the most demand for the Caribbean CIPs, namely Dominica, St Kitts & Nevis and Grenada, as they offer the most cost-effective options and don’t require a visit to apply.

However, some are seeking greater access to Europe as they want to enjoy the benefits of being able to live and work anywhere in the EU. These clients are choosing CIPs offered by Malta and Cyprus which, though expensive, come with many benefits.

How many clients did you help in the first 10 months of this year to immigrate through the citizenship by investment programme?

RIF Trust has helped hundreds of families this year to obtain a second passport.

About the company

Voted Burj CEO Award’s Best Citizenship and Residency Advisory in 2019, RIF Trust is the top Citizenship & Residency by Investment firm in the Middle East and Africa. With a network of over 20 offices globally, the firm is also an approved and licensed agent to promote the various programmes.