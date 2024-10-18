Abu Dhabi: LuLu Group International, which operates one of the Middle East’s largest hypermarket chains, plans to start gauging investor interest next week in preparation for what could be among the year’s biggest initial public offerings in the region.

The firm will hold roadshows starting Monday, according to people familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified as the information is private. Its owners are seeking a valuation of at least $5 billion in the Abu Dhabi listing, they said.