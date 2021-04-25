Dubai: NRTC Group has launched a chain of markets for businesses and consumers named ‘Wholesale Market’. The stores, which will sell a range of imported and locally-sourced food, will give consumers the choice to buy in bulk or in retail-sized packaging.
“One of our priorities at the NRTC Group is to work closely with local-farms to support with the government’s plans to increase food security in the UAE and we believe that this Wholesale Market is a crucial step in this development,” said Mohammad Nassar, CEO of NRTC Group.
“Though the UAE currently imports the majority of all of its food, consumer demand for locally-grown and sustainably-sourced produce is increasing and as a company, our focus is to find a sustainable balance between imported goods and produce from local farms,” said Nassar.
NRTC Group will be working to source locally-grown fresh fruits and vegetables, which will be sold alongside a variety of sustainably-imported food items.
With the hope to establish Wholesale Market as a chain across the UAE, the NRTC Group aims to open around 4 markets in Abu Dhabi in 2021 with more branches expanding within the rest of the UAE in 2022.
Located in Al Rakb Street, Baniyas, customers in Abu Dhabi can shop their fresh fruits, vegetables and food items in store from Thursday 22nd April.