Dubai: The Middle East’s biggest restaurant operator Americana pulled out a solid 7.1 per cent increase in revenues for January to end September, totalling $1.89 billion. That was enough to power up a $226.7 million net profit for the period, up 15.8 per cent from $195.8 million.

All of which sets up Americana – dual listed on ADX and Saudi Tadawul and operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Hardee's franchises among others – to cover short-term ‘capex requirements as well as to support its dividend policy’. The company’s adjusted free cash flow ended September with $195 million and a cash conversion ratio of 66.3 per cent.

“The company expects to continue its expansion plan and add 250-260 net new restaurants during 2023, across its markets of operations with particular focus on Saudi Arabia,” said a statement. “The company also looks to expand profit margins on account of improved operational efficiencies and normalizing commodity prices.

“While recent geopolitical developments may have some impact on short-term performance, the company remains positive about the general business environment and its outlook for long term performance.”

Americana Restaurants - which went for its IPO last 20222 - had 2,338 restaurants as of September last.

On ADX, the stock shed 1.89 per cent on November 1 to Dh3.63.

Americana dividend In March last, Americana Restaurants held the first AGM and where shareholders gave their approval for a $0.0123 dividend payout per share for H2-22. Shareholders received a combined $103.5 million for the period.



Food prices

Another welcome break for Americana in the recent quarter was the steady decline in food staple prices from their 2022-early 2023 peaks. The company gives a nod to these outcomes by noting the decrease in 'commodity inflation' and a 'continued focus on operational efficiencies'. (Food inflation along with the rental spikes on restaurant locations had been an issue for F&B operators across the board for 2 years.)

The 9M-23 revenue-side growth was also helped along by 'continuing like-for-like' gains and more location additions to its restaurant portfolio across the Middle East, North Africa and Kazakhstan. (Market sources confirm that spending across the UAE and Gulf's F&B outlets had been on the increase since the start of the year.)

184 Number of new restaurants Americana opened up to 9M-2023 and with a further 92 new restaurants under construction

Slower returns from Lebanon, Egypt

Macro factors had their say in pulling back net profit growth higher for the nine-month run. There was the negative impact from accounting for hyperinflation at its Lebanon business operations as well as the currency devaluation in Egypt of around $10 million compared to same period last year.