Walmart’s reaction reflected not only the influence of #MeToo in the US but the company’s own desire to shore up the squeaky-clean image it cultivates. So far, it’s avoided public accusations of sexist behaviour in its senior leadership, though store workers over the years have alleged harassment by line managers. But with few women in senior leadership roles and its treatment of rank-and-file workers, Walmart also has been a target of criticism for labour unions and activists over the years.