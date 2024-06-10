Al Ain: Abu Dhabi-headquartered Lulu International opened its 16th hypermarket in Al Ain’s Sanaiya region, the retail conglomerate announced Monday. The new hypermarket marks the company’s expansion in the country’s Eastern Region, with plans to open three more stores in Al Ain by 2025-end, Lulu Group’s CEO Saifee Rupawala has said.

“It has always been our policy to make the LuLu brand easily accessible to shoppers in different suburbs and outskirt areas so they do not need to drive a long distance. As part of this, we plan to open three more stores in Al Ain by the end of next year,” explained Rupawala.

“This includes Al Quaa, Souq Zafran and Al Yaher, which will serve our loyal shoppers in off-the-city limit areas”, he added.

The hypermarket, located in Al Ajayyiz in Al Ain’s Sanaiya region, was inaugurated by former member of the UAE Federal National Council (FNC) Dr Sheikh Salem BalRakkad Al Ameri. Rupawala and Ashraf Ali MA, Executive Director of Lulu Group, were also present for the store’s inauguration.

The new Lulu Hypermarket spread over 40,000 sq. feet, features a well-stocked supermarket with the choicest selection of ingredients from across the world, fresh food in the hot foods section, a bakery, electronics, household needs, and much more, the retailer stated.

Rupawala said, “We are glad to see another beautiful store opening that will cater to our loyal patrons living in and around Al Ajayyiz and its adjoining neighbourhoods in Al Ain.”

He added, “LuLu’s growth story is a testimony to the quality choices of shoppers who recognised the commitment of LuLu to deliver its brand promise of quality, affordability and variety”.