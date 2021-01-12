Dubai: One of the biggest yachts made in the UAE has just been put to sea… for a trial run.
The ‘Majesty 175’ - built by Gulf Craft at its Umm Al Quwain yard - reached a top speed of 17 knots during the trials. With a gross tonnage of 780, the vessel packs in a 5-metre Infinity pool, seven ‘staterooms’ and crew of up to 10 members. It has a 'beam' of 9.62 metres, which is the width of the vessel.
It has already found a buyer – a UAE businessman – though the sale value has not been disclosed. Delivery is scheduled for later in the year.
All of four years
“When we announced Majesty 175 at the 2016 Monaco Yacht Show, we had a single-minded goal - To create a masterpiece mega-yacht,” said Mohamed Hussein Alshaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft. “Our team worked for four years at our facility in Umm Al Quwain to build this magnificent composite mega-yacht, our largest project to date.”
It has been built to specifications outlined by UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency for yachts over 500 GT.
“She has performed brilliantly on her first sea trial covering multiple factors, including the engines at full speed, the pair of generators, and fin stabilisers as well as the navigation and telecommunication systems,” said Captain Patricia Caswell, Gulf Craft’s Quality Control Manager.
“Preliminary noise and vibration levels are outstanding, and these will continue to improve when the entire interior elements are completed.”