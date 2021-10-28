Dubai: It sure did not take long for shoppers the world over to get back to buying gold jewellery – in key markets like India, consumers were intent on more than making up for the dips in 2020.
Demand was up a staggering 60 per cent in the 12 months to end September in India, also helped by gold prices dropping from all-time highs in 2020. Even the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic did not deter shoppers, as they went straight back to buying in the third quarter after staying indoors during the March to end June period this year, according to the new update from World Gold Council.
The best part is that jewellery retailers in India – many of whom have extensive operations in the UAE – are all suggesting the final weeks of this year will be even better. “Retailers anticipating strong demand during the Q4 wedding and festive season built up their inventories in preparation – and reports suggest that it has indeed got off to a brisk start,” the report notes. (on Thursday (October 28), gold prices in India were at Rs43,880 for 10 grams.)
An early indication will be had on November 4, which is when Diwali is celebrated. This period marks one of the strong points in India’s annual gold and jewellery sales.
It is all good
“China, India and the Middle East were the centres of growth, although Western markets also saw recovery,” the WGC notes in the report of the nine-month performance for gold in 2021. The UAE jewellery sector recorded fairly strong uptake, of 8 tonnes, in the July to end September phase and with retailers expecting even better turnouts in the final weeks as tourist buyers make a return. (The strong third quarter numbers for UAE reflect buying that happened as a result of momentary weakening of gold prices during July and August. The softening lasted just days, which did dash shoppers’ expectations of more drops for their precious metal.)