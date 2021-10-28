India's gold shoppers sure showed a lot of pent-up buying during the third quarter. Now comes Diwali on November 4 and that could spark another rush. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: It sure did not take long for shoppers the world over to get back to buying gold jewellery – in key markets like India, consumers were intent on more than making up for the dips in 2020.

Demand was up a staggering 60 per cent in the 12 months to end September in India, also helped by gold prices dropping from all-time highs in 2020. Even the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic did not deter shoppers, as they went straight back to buying in the third quarter after staying indoors during the March to end June period this year, according to the new update from World Gold Council.

The best part is that jewellery retailers in India – many of whom have extensive operations in the UAE – are all suggesting the final weeks of this year will be even better. “Retailers anticipating strong demand during the Q4 wedding and festive season built up their inventories in preparation – and reports suggest that it has indeed got off to a brisk start,” the report notes. (on Thursday (October 28), gold prices in India were at Rs43,880 for 10 grams.)

An early indication will be had on November 4, which is when Diwali is celebrated. This period marks one of the strong points in India’s annual gold and jewellery sales.

It is all good