Dubai: More of the new ecommerce cluster at Dubai South is operational. It was in January last year that the ‘EZDubai’ hub was announced as part of the Logistics District.
In its first phase of operation, the facility spans 340,000 square metres, 68,000 square metres of which is operational and an additional 91,000 square metres under development. It will feature e-fulfilment centres, infrastructure for repair and return centres, supply centres, and buildings for offices as part of the zone’s masterplan.
Companies operating from EZDubai include DHL Express, Aramex, Amazon, Fetchr, Yunda, First cry, and Triboo. “The establishment of EZDubai has bridged the gap in e-commerce, not only in Dubai but the GCC as well,” said Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of Logistics District at Dubai South. “The infrastructure, regulatory framework, connectivity, and ease in logistics are phenomenal and will place the UAE at the pinnacle of the global e-commerce industry.
“E-commerce is set to contribute Dh12 billion to Dubai ‘s GDP by 2023 - having a fully-fledged operational facility like EZDubai demonstrates the ability of the region to manage and facilitate this growth.”